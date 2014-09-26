Officer who shot man in Mission Bay Park identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

I wanted to pull out the parts of this article that would have been UNHEARD of if this suspect were a black man.

Very first sentence!!! Shot and "wounded". If he was black he would have been dead!

San Diego police Saturday named the nine-year department veteran who shot and wounded a 45-year-old man who had been threatening people in Mission Bay Park on Wednesday.

Second sentence!! Only one officer shot him although there were SEVERAL officers on the scene!

Michael Weaver was identified as the officer who shot Lance Tamayo, who was allegedly waving a pistol at people in Mission Bay Park Wednesday, SDPD Sgt. Manuel Del Toro said.

I don't even have to explain this one! Really?? This is a man in a park who was waving and pointing a gun at people and they talked to him for 15mins to get him to agree to surrender.

They contacted him by phone and spoke with him for about 15 minutes before he agreed to surrender.

So he is seemingly walking freely to and from his vehicle while the cops are there. REMEMBER, they have witnessed him pointing the gun at people for themselves.

He got out of the vehicle, but soon returned to it and retrieved a loaded 9-mm pistol, the sergeant said.

Non-Lethal rounds? They make those??