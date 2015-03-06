In tying the trauma and systemic violence of lynchings to mass incarceration the study illustrates how the acceptance of casual death and suffering through lynching is present in the current criminal justice system by stating, “Mass incarceration, racially biased capital punishment, excessive sentencing, disproportionate sentencing of racial minorities and police abuse of people of color reveal problems in American society that were shaped by the terror era.”
Arkansas's Blood Stained Soil: 237 People Killed In Elaine Race Riot Lynching Massacre | Kulture Kritic
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 6, 2015 6:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment