'It could have been prevented': North Charleston man says he filed excessive force complaint on Michael Slager long before killing of Walter Scott

Seeded on Tue Apr 14, 2015 5:45 AM
A man who once filed an excessive-force complaint against the South Carolina cop who killed Walter Scott says the shooting victim would still be alive had police taken his abuse claims seriously.

The police are too often more concerned with protecting other cops than protecting the people they swore and are paid to protect. 

Brown said she kept trying to tell Slager and the other cop that they had the wrong Givens, but they ignored him — and Slager then zapped Givens with the Taser while he was on the ground.

Here you have a second officer on the scene who is complicit in this criminal events that took place simply because he did not speak up.  It is my opinion that the blood of Walter Scott is most certainly on his hands as well as Slager! 

