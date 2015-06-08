Texas police officer pulls gun on teen at pool party - CNN.com

(CNN)The outrage was immediate. After a video surfaced of a chaotic confrontation between teens and police at a community pool in Texas, calls for the officer's dismissal were swift and loud.
The police officer is on administrative leave after the YouTube video showing the incident Friday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney.
As the outcry continues, a lot of unanswered questions remain.
