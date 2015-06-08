Newsvine

Stay-Focused

 

About Facts aren't optional! Articles: 5 Seeds: 31 Comments: 4951 Since: Jun 2014

Texas police officer pulls gun on teen at pool party - CNN.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Stay-Focused View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Mon Jun 8, 2015 9:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(CNN)The outrage was immediate. After a video surfaced of a chaotic confrontation between teens and police at a community pool in Texas, calls for the officer's dismissal were swift and loud.

The police officer is on administrative leave after the YouTube video showing the incident Friday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney.

As the outcry continues, a lot of unanswered questions remain.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor