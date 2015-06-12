Texas Police Officer Apologizes for Actions at Pool, Attorney Says - WSJ

The officer, Eric Casebolt, was under emotional duress when he responded Friday evening to reports of a disturbance at a community pool in McKinney, Texas, said his attorney, Jane Bishkin. Earlier that day, the officer had handled two suicide calls, including one in which a man shot himself in the head in the presence of his children.
“The nature of these two suicide calls took an emotional toll,” she said at a news conference. “He allowed his emotions to get the better of him.”
So, now are all the defenders of this guy who said he did nothing wrong going to admit that he acted inappropriately since HE ADMITTED IT?