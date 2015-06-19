Health Insurance Premiums on the rise? Not so much......

This will be a brief article. I just wanted to share an excerpt of an email from the Human Resources Department of the company I work for.

We will NOT be making any major changes to the current plans this year, and we are happy to announce that once again this year we will not be increasing the biweekly payroll deductions for our employees. Beginning with the payroll of July 9, 2015 your biweekly payroll deductions will remain the same as listed below.

This is the 4th straight year that our premiums have not been increased and I received a refund check from the insurance company for 2 years in a row. You often see people quick to tell a horror story about their health insurance, but I wanted to share a positive story. Nothing with a bunch of stats and sources, just my personal experience. You can choose to believe it or not. That is completely your choice.