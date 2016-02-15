Peyton Manning's 2003 defamation lawsuit resurfaces: Things to know - CBSSports.com

Is the squeaky-clean image of Peyton Manning, the one wearing dad jeans and hawking Buicks and Papa John's, the real Peyton Manning?

Or has the face of the NFL for nearly two decades gotten a pass from the media? These are questions being asked by Shaun King, a New York Daily News columnist, whose paper on Saturday published a story rehashing the events surrounding a defamation suit against Manning by a former University of Tennessee trainer who alleges Manning sexually harrassed her in 1996.

In King's opinion, Manning's squeaky-clean image was built on lies, given what's in 74 pages of court documents that USA Today received in 2003 but never released while publishing its own report.