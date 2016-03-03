DISTURBING: Baltimore City School Police Officer BRUTALLY SLAPS and KICKS Student!!

An update courtesy of a post from administrator of the "Old Newsvine" Nation Lebowsky.

Fellow Officer Saverna Bias has been charged with assault and misconduct in office. The video was recorded at the city's REACH Partnership School on March 1, school officials said.

Anthony C. Spence, the officer seen hitting the youth in the video, faces charges of child abuse, assault and misconduct in office, court documents state.

(CNN)Two Baltimore school police officers, one of whom was seen in a cell phone video that appears to show him slapping and kicking a young man at a city school, are facing assault charges in the case.

BALTIMORE &amp;amp;mdash; A shocking video recorded at a city school. Now the head of the Baltimore school police force is on administrative leave&amp;amp;ndash;and two of his officers&amp;amp;ndash;for what was caught on tape.

Ava-joye Burnett explains what happened. The school system didn&amp;amp;rsquo;t even know about the video until WJZ brought it to their attention. They are appalled at what they saw&amp;amp;ndash;an officer hitting and kicking a young man.

Profanity laced and slap after slap&amp;amp;ndash;even a kick&amp;amp;ndash;video recorded at Reach Partnership High has people outraged.

&amp;amp;ldquo;He&amp;amp;rsquo;s lucky that wasn&amp;amp;rsquo;t my little brother because I would be in jail right now. He had no right doing that,&amp;amp;rdquo; said David Lucas.

WJZ has now learned the chief of Baltimore City school police, Marshall Goodwin, has been placed on administrative leave.

Baltimore City schools says it didn&amp;amp;rsquo;t even know about the video until WJZ called them asking for an explanation.

&amp;amp;ldquo;I was totally appalled at what I saw today,&amp;amp;rdquo; said Karl Perry, chief officer of school supports.

School leaders told WJZ that the police officer seen landing hit after hit will not be in the building Wednesday morning. He&amp;amp;rsquo;s been reassigned until the investigation is complete.

&amp;amp;ldquo;I&amp;amp;rsquo;m a parent, and I&amp;amp;rsquo;m totally appalled at what I saw in that video. No matter what the circumstances are, I am totally appalled,&amp;amp;rdquo; said Perry.

Reach Partnership is one of only seven high schools in the city that has a school police officer dedicated to the building. School officials say it&amp;amp;rsquo;s not because of violence in the facility; it&amp;amp;rsquo;s because of the sheer size of the building.

It&amp;amp;rsquo;s not clear what led up to the very first slap or what happened after the camera stopped rolling, but the video&amp;amp;ndash;just seconds long&amp;amp;ndash;is making people ask: how could this happen at a school?

&amp;amp;ldquo;If it was my son, I would be highly upset, asking questions, wanting to know what happened prior to it,&amp;amp;rdquo; said Gary Payne, &amp;amp;ldquo;But still, nobody deserves to get their hands put on them like that.&amp;amp;rdquo;

The school system doesn&amp;amp;rsquo;t know if the young man seen getting slapped is a student at the school, but the person who recorded the video told WJZ the victim does, in fact, go there.

Baltimore City schools also did not identify the school police officer because it&amp;amp;rsquo;s a personnel matter.