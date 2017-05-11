45 has successfully contradicted the narrative if the Comey firing pushed yesterday, admitted to improperly questioning if he was under investigated during a dinner Comey requested to ask that he "stay on as the director of the FBI" AND lied in his own letter and had it pushed by his administration that he fired Comey on the recommendation of the AG. WOW
Trump Interview With Lester Holt: President Asked Comey If He Was Under Investigation - NBC News
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 10:49 AM
