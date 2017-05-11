Newsvine

Stay-Focused

 

About Facts aren't optional! Articles: 5 Seeds: 32 Comments: 4957 Since: Jun 2014

Trump Interview With Lester Holt: President Asked Comey If He Was Under Investigation - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Stay-Focused View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 10:49 AM
Discuss:

 45 has successfully contradicted the narrative if the Comey firing pushed yesterday, admitted to improperly questioning if he was under investigated during a dinner Comey requested to ask that he "stay on as the director of the FBI" AND lied in his own letter and had it pushed by his administration that he fired Comey on the recommendation of the AG.  WOW

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor